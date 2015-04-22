4 Steps For Building Open Communication With Your Team

How many warnings about data security risks went unheard–or unspoken–from Home Depot employees? Could it be only two people were aware of bogus classes for star athletes at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill? Ignition-switch defects, subprime mortgage bubble issues–sometimes it seems as if we’re seeing communications issues escalate to crisis levels on a daily basis. The costs? Loss of productivity, competitive advantage, trust, and even human lives.

Yet so many people–maybe even you–claim: “Not in my organization. Knowledge flows openly because my people know they will be heard. We have a culture of voice!”

Is that so?

Unbeknown to you, your employees may be willfully withholding timely and critical information. Many employees equate silence with their own survival. Silence–in their eyes–lets them do their work, get paid, and get along. Silence, to them, means they won’t ever get shot for being the messenger. But silence also means critical information won’t make its way to the people who really need to know about it.

What can you do to become aware of and overcome this phenomenon of silence? Shut up and listen to create a culture of voice. Here’s how:

When was the last time someone contradicted you in a meeting?

When was the last time someone said they thought there was a problem in the organization you might not be aware of?

Have you always received timely and unvarnished information from your employees necessary to make wise decisions based on accurate assumptions?

If you have to take a moment to think of an answer to any of the above questions, it may be signaling that you are encouraging a culture of silence. Everything you do or say promotes or discourages upward communication. Your employees pick up on your behaviors and internalize cues and signals you send to determine if it is safe to speak out.

You have a choice: be a curious listener who inquires to learn or be a judge who discounts and tells. You should aim to be approachable and available.