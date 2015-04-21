Inside Broken Lizard’s Journey To “Super Troopers 2” And What To Expect From The Movie You Financed

That loud, sudden noise you may have heard a few weeks ago was the sound of stoners all around the world dropping their bongs and vape pens on the ground in unison and rejoicing. After 14 years, there would be a Super Troopers 2.





Although sequel-talk began immediately after the left field success of Super Troopers back in 2001, the comedy unit responsible, Broken Lizard, has traveled a long, winding path to get to a green light for the new project. Over the past decade-plus, not only has the group changed its approach to making movies, but the industry has drastically changed the way movies are financed and distributed. Now, Broken Lizard is taking a grassroots approach to putting their syrup-chugging cops back in action—with the response partially determining how the movie gets made.

The studio that owned the rights to the original film, Fox Searchlight, only recently agreed to allow a sequel. Super Troopers was one of those early-2000s hits that thrived in the DVD market, planting millions of copies on dorm room shelves in between Family Guy and Chappelle Show jewel cases. That market has all but evaporated in the era of Netflix Instant, however, leaving a monkey wrench in Broken Lizard’s bragging rights. When Fox Searchlight gave the group permission to make a sequel, it was on the condition that they finance it themselves—which they very quickly did, with the help of an Indiegogo campaign.

“We needed our fans to step up,” says Jay Chandrasekhar, a member of the group and also its core director. “Obviously to help us fund the film, but also just to show Hollywood that there is a demand for it.”

Fox Searchlight agreed to release the movie on a minimum of 800 screens, but that number could possibly increase now, given the head-spinning speed at which Broken Lizard hit its $2 million goal after launching on March 25th. (Just one day.)

Super Troopers 2

In order to ensure the enthusiastic fan response they correctly predicted, the guys in the group, which also includes Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Eric Stolhanske, put together a list of perks that stress fan interaction. Determined die-hards have already purchased private stand-up shows from the group, the chance to go to a baseball game with them, and even the patrol car from the first movie. As yet unclaimed items include having Broken Lizard be the best men at your wedding, having them be godfathers to your children, and, hopefully as a joke, for $25 million, accepting their sperm donation for in vitro fertilization. (That last one, The Indecent Proposal perk, takes ‘fan interaction’ to a terrifying new level.)

The perk the group is most proud of, however, is that every donation at or above the $30 level includes a ticket to see Super Troopers 2 in theaters. The deal Broken Lizard made with Fandango is the first of its kind, providing something crucial that’s been missing from similar campaigns in the past.