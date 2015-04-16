Co.Design Is Hiring A Staff Writer

Fast Company‘s award-winning design news site is hiring a staff writer. The writer finds, pitches, and reports stories on everything from interaction design to branding to the occasional secret Chipotle burrito. You must have experience covering design, preferably for an online publication, and you should feel as comfortable breaking a 250-word news item as you are filing a 2,500-word feature. A background in technology or business journalism is a plus, but not required. This is a full-time job with benefits and competitive pay. To apply, send your resume and cover letter to Co.Design Editor Suzanne LaBarre: suzannelabarre@gmail.com.