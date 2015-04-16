If The New Trailer Is To Be Believed, Star Wars VII Will Get Every Single Thing Right

The expectations for Star Wars: The Force Awakens have been sky-high since the project was first announced–strange for a franchise whose defining characteristic for half of its audience has come to be disappointment–but everything the people behind the George Lucas-free project have done has only made the thing look better: The Thanksgiving teaser , the trading card-style character announcements , and now, especially the extended teaser released today.

The afternoon trailer release presumably slowed workplace productivity to a crawl pretty much anywhere it’s still daytime, opening with John Williams’s iconic score and footage of a long-crashed Star Destroyer, and running with Mark Hamill’s voiceover as Luke Skywalker explains The Force to an unknown trainee. The trailer is a collage of new reveals (The stormtroopers! New evil Jedi!) and fan service callbacks (a battered Darth Vader mask! Han friggin’ Solo!) that capture just about everything a person can hope for from a two-minute glimpse of the new Star Wars film.





If there are any haters amongst us, please sound off in the comments. Honestly, what about this movie does not look 100?