advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

If The New Trailer Is To Be Believed, Star Wars VII Will Get Every Single Thing Right

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

The expectations for Star Wars: The Force Awakens have been sky-high since the project was first announced–strange for a franchise whose defining characteristic for half of its audience has come to be disappointment–but everything the people behind the George Lucas-free project have done has only made the thing look better: The Thanksgiving teaser, the trading card-style character announcements, and now, especially the extended teaser released today.

The afternoon trailer release presumably slowed workplace productivity to a crawl pretty much anywhere it’s still daytime, opening with John Williams’s iconic score and footage of a long-crashed Star Destroyer, and running with Mark Hamill’s voiceover as Luke Skywalker explains The Force to an unknown trainee. The trailer is a collage of new reveals (The stormtroopers! New evil Jedi!) and fan service callbacks (a battered Darth Vader mask! Han friggin’ Solo!) that capture just about everything a person can hope for from a two-minute glimpse of the new Star Wars film.


If there are any haters amongst us, please sound off in the comments. Honestly, what about this movie does not look 100?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life