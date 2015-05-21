This App Wants To Help Public Transit Compete With Uber

For those that have the cash, it keeps getting easier and more compelling to avoid public transit. Private buses like Bridj and Leap Transit crunch data to give people the fastest commute possible . UberPool and Lyft Line find riders going in the same direction to offer an option that’s cheaper than a taxi and as much as twice as fast as waiting as a bus stop.

Public transportation agencies have noticed, and they’re worried about losing riders. Now a startup hopes to help city buses catch up to current technology–and start offering flexible, on-demand services along with the fixed routes that have been standard for the last century.

“The almost-universal adoption of mobile technologies has already shifted consumer and rider expectations in many respects, and mass transit is realizing they need to adapt very quickly,” says Doug Kauffman, CEO of TransLoc, the startup, which is building an app to help agencies quickly identify where riders are actually traveling so cities can start to offer services tailored to those needs.

“Private transportation is a very popular investment right now, which means there is a big influx of cash and a lot of new companies that are able to innovate very quickly,” he says. “This puts a lot of pressure on public transit to respond and establish what role transit will play in the future.”

Riders using TransLoc’s app, currently a prototype, give it permission to follow their route as they ride. That data builds maps that agencies can use to make routes more efficient, and eventually offer on-demand services. Someone could, for example, someday use the app to request a bus, and the system could quickly crowdsource a route to pick up several riders with a small bus or van.

“It would help agencies provide a transit service that is truly rider-centric: Vehicles coming to you, on your schedule, taking your location and destination into consideration,” says Kauffman. “When asked, most people say they don’t use mass transit because it requires significant time and effort to reach their destination. Take my commute, for example–-by car it’s 10 minutes, by bus it’s 90 minutes. This is not unusual, and it reduces the number of people for whom transit is a good option. We can help transit do better.”

Some cities, like Helsinki, are already experimenting with similar systems. Transloc thinks that on-demand systems may become common.