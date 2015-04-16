Today in Tabs: The Good News Is the Bad News

Night. A young woman is tossing and turning in bed. She jerks awake, and fumbles on the nightstand for a can, that iconic red aluminum can, and raises it to her lips. She chugs half of it, she sets it back down, goes back to sleep. Her sleep is calm.

“It’s the commercial Coca-Cola wishes they could air,” my friend Laura told me, the morning after seeing that exact scenario play out with me in the lead role. “You’re so addicted to coke that you need it to sleep. That’s messed-up.”

The concern is nice, but misguided. I’m fiiiine. If anything, I’m a hero for being the one person in the world who doesn’t pretend coffee tastes good. I get my caffeine the right way: with a truckload of sugar.

One guy who agrees with me is John Nese, subject of this delightful 2009 video about his obsession with sodas (or, as we call them in the UK, “fizzy drinks”). I was reminded of it by Kottke’s recent linking of The Ingenious Design of the Aluminum Beverage Can, which was fascinating, even for a glass bottle partisan like myself.

Oh, and Coca-Cola? I’m totally willing to sell you that commercial idea. Call me.