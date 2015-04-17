The Recommender: Rick Tetzeli, Ex-Burger Slinger

Name: Rick Tetzeli Role at Fast Company: Executive editor. I assign and edit stories for the print magazine. Twitter: @tetzeli Titillating Fact: I once worked the takeout window at Jack-in-the-Box in Tucson, Arizona.

Things he’s loving:

1. Virgin America: It’s like the iPhone. You never knew you could love a phone, and I never knew I could love an airline.

2. Musee Magazine: Cool links to interesting art galleries and photo exhibits.

3. Public Domain Review: It has curated archives of stories and illustrations from long ago–a couple of recent articles are “Private SNAFU goes to War” and “Sex and Science in the Temple of Flora.”





Bonus. Becoming Steve Jobs: Rick Tetzeli is the co-author of the recent Steve Jobs biography Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart into a Visionary Leader. You can find the book here, and read an excerpt from the book here.