8 Habits of Curious People

As children, we’re naturally curious–it’s how we grow and learn–but by the time we start school that sense of wonder starts to escape us.

“Answers are more valued than inquisitive thought, and curiosity is trained out of us,” says Hal Gregersen, founder of the 4-24 Project, an organization that challenges leaders to spend four minutes a day asking better questions. “The average six- to 18-year-old asks only one question per one-hour class per month. Contrast that with the average teacher, who peppers kids with 291 questions a day and waits an average of one second for a reply.”

But regaining our sense of curiosity is important to our success: “We’ve moved out of the industrial era and into the information era. Curiosity is a fundamental piece of that work and a powerful tool,” says Kathy Taberner, cofounder of the Institute of Curiosity, a leadership coaching team that focuses on curiosity.

While we’re born curious, experts say we can relearn the trait. Here are eight habits of people who’ve retained their sense of curiosity:

Most of us size up and make assumptions as we listen to others. Curious people, on the other hand, have no hidden agenda, says Taberner. They seek to understand the perspectives of others, and are willing to sit in ambiguity, open and curious without being invested in the outcome.

“Curious people are non-blaming, non-shaming, and supportive, working together, focused on exploring options to find the best solution, one that supports collaboration and leads to innovation,” she says.