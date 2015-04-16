Hertz Has A Comical Cautionary Tale For Parents Sending Their Kids Off To College

It’s a milestone moment when a child grows up into early adulthood and leaves the family home for the first time. That little boy or girl you’ve raised since birth is ready to spread their wings out into the real world. Or as real world as college gets.





But in this new Hertz ad, by agency adam&eveDDB and director Guy Shelmerdine, a couple of loving parents get a surprise after their tearful send-off of their son.





We won’t spoil it–let’s just say this kid probably shouldn’t come home to do any laundry for a while.