From Equal Pay Day To Networking For Introverts: The Most Popular Stories In Leadership This Week

This week, we learned that the fight for equal pay starts at the individual level, and that typing information out may be the least effective way to remember it.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of April 13.





It’s no secret that extroverts are naturally skilled at building large social networks, but in her new book, Count Me In: How I Stepped off the Sidelines, Created Connection, and Built a Fuller, Richer, More Lived-in Life, author Emily White insists that introverts are more than capable of doing the same. “It’s like saying introverts don’t need to eat,” says White. “We all need that sense of being part of something, but for introverts, we find it in a slightly different way.”





Bad news for those who take notes on their computers and phones: According to a new study, it may actually be harmful to your memory skills. But don’t worry, there’s a very simple—even “primitive”—solution.





It can be difficult to speak up and ask for more money at work, so here are six books that can help you advocate for yourself and negotiate a better salary.





On April 14, we observed Equal Pay Day to highlight the fact that women still earn 78 cents on the dollar compared to men working the same jobs. Here’s what women—and anyone seeking to close the gender pay gap—can do to drive progress toward complete pay equality.





Despite earning the majority of college degrees, women remain sorely underrepresented in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. But there are some exceptions: Statistics, botany, and health care all happen to boast high numbers of professional women. Leaders in these fields explain how we can get more young women interested in pursuing STEM careers.