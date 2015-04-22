This Is What A Salad Bar Would Look Like Without Bees (Hint: Not Much Salad)

Eight years after beekeepers first started reporting massive honeybee die-offs, the problem is still getting worse. If pollinators play a role in producing one in every three foods we eat, what does that mean for future meals?

To illustrate the scale of the issue, a Whole Foods store in Berkeley, California temporarily took pollinator-produced foods out of its salad bar. With no pollinators doing their jobs, customers would have to say goodbye to tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, beets, strawberries, broccoli, onions, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and pretty much everything else they might put on a salad other than greens.

The grocery chain also attempted to make a fruit smoothie without pollinators. A standard recipe of blueberries, strawberries, apple juice, milk, and almond butter would be reduced to nothing but ice. A bowl of guacamole would lose the avocado, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, and you’d be left with a little salt and lime juice.





The experiments are part of the chain’s ongoing Share The Buzz campaign, an attempt to raise awareness about the role that bees and other pollinators play in the food we rely on (a couple of years ago, the campaign went even farther and took every pollinator-related food off store shelves).

“Pollinators are among the most important stakeholders in our supply chain,” says Errol Schweizer, Whole Foods’ global executive grocery coordinator. “They produce one-third of the world’s food crops–like almonds, chocolate, coffee–one in three bites of food. There really is no grocery business without pollinators. We need to figure this out. Anyone who eats should really care.”





To address the problem in its own operations, the store is working with suppliers to try to increase farming practices that can support dwindling bee populations. While organic food is the obvious choice–both because it eliminates pesticides that are linked to pollinator deaths and can also increase overall biodiversity–the chain is also helping conventional farms take steps to improve.

After meeting an almond farmer who planted native wildflower habitat and hedgerows to support bees and butterflies, Whole Foods decided to launch a new line of “pollinator-friendly” almonds and nut butter.