Making The Business Case For Women’s Career Development

A lack of ambition isn’t the problem. There is no shortage of women who aspire to lead.

The problem, according to a new report from career management company Right Management, is that many women seeking career advancement don’t have women in their lives that can serve as professional peers and confidantes–“real models” who can empathize with their journeys and provide support.

The report, titled “When Women Lead Businesses Do Better”, details the steps businesses can take to counter the “exodus” of women from corporate jobs in favor of entrepreneurship. It predicts that by 2018, one-third of all new jobs created in the U.S. will come from female-owned businesses. While the rise of women entrepreneurs is in some ways a triumph, their reasoning for switching to self-employment often stems from distaste for established, male-centric corporate culture.

In the spirit of being real models, four women leaders share their secrets to climbing the corporate ladder–and in some ways, dismantling it.

Mara Swan, EVP of global strategy and talent at ManpowerGroup and brand leader for Right Management, previously served in senior HR roles at beer companies Miller and Coors. She says one of the most important things she did to hold her own in a male-dominated industry was to stay true to herself. “I made it clear: I’m not going to dress like a man; I’m not going to take on golf to get ahead; I’m not going to sit at the bar and drink 20 beers,” she says.

She also deploys humor when she feels undermined. If she says something in a meeting and a man immediately paraphrases her without giving her credit, Swan will retort sarcastically, “Oh, thank you so much for restating what I just said.”

Mara Swan Photo: via ManpowerGroup

At ManpowerGroup, Swan says a new program has launched to train women identified as potential future leaders and give them the skills they will need to thrive in a senior role. “A lot of people say, ‘I want to hire a woman, but she’s not ready,’” Swan says. “You have to be actively managing the pipeline.”