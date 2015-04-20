Four Rule-Breaking Lessons From The First Woman To Run The Boston Marathon

When Kathrine “K.V.” Switzer took her place at the starting line of the 1967 Boston Marathon, wearing a bulky, grey sweat suit and lipstick, she was about to make history. No woman had ever officially entered and run the venerable race before, although she had heard that a woman ran it the previous year without a bib number. Switzer had been training hard with her coach, Arnie Briggs, at a time when it was widely believed that women simply didn’t have the physical capability of running the 26.2 miles that make up a marathon.

Kathrine Switzer Photo: Joan Barker Images

Switzer, then a sophomore at Syracuse University, was determined to prove that theory wrong. She was running with Briggs and her boyfriend at the time, Thomas Miller, when race official Jock Semple ran toward her to try to force her to leave the race at roughly the two-mile mark because she was a woman. Briggs yelled for the official to leave Switzer alone, then Miller threw a body block and knocked the official off the course.

“Then, the guys did hover in. Somebody said, ‘You’d better not try that again,’” she recalls.

Shaken, Switzer went on to finish the race and make a remarkable difference in women’s running and women’s sports overall. Her unwillingness to let the status quo stand and impose limitations she knew were false holds important rule-breaking lessons for all of us.

Switzer and Briggs had reviewed the marathon rules prior to the race. There were no formal rules banning women, nor were there any questions about gender on the race paperwork, she says. She denies that she was trying to hide that she was a woman. The bulky sweat suit was a result of the weather, she says she routinely signed her name as K.V. Switzer. She says she was going as a celebration because she proved to her coach in practices that she could complete the race.

She also knew that she’d likely get some attention as the first woman to do so officially. But, she wasn’t expecting her run to become an international event or political statement, but that was the outcome, even though she didn’t do anything that was officially forbidden. The Boston Marathon stayed a “men’s only” race for four more years after Switzer’s famous run. Then in 1972, women were officially admitted to the race, with the requirement that they meet the same minimum qualifying time as men: 3 hours 30 minutes. The number of women participants nearly doubled from 1976 to 1977 (from 78 to 141).

After running for four hours and 20 minutes, Switzer touched off a period of polarization that lasted several years. She received hate mail and negative publicity. One journalist wrote, “I didn’t hate women golfers so much I would hate women runners more,” she says. Throughout, Switzer tried not to let the frenzy get under her skin. She kept the fan mail and discarded the hate letters. The ones that surprised her, however, were the angry letters from other women.