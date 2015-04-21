How Personality Type Influences Leadership Style

Sheryl Sandberg’s campaign to ban “bossy” may have stirred up plenty of heated responses, but it only scratched the surface of a much deeper discussion regarding how gender stereotypes shape the development of our personality. While we can debate whether behaviors labeled as “bossy” are expressions of untapped leadership potential, the truth is that expectations regarding how men and women should behave impact the development of both our personality preferences, and the interpersonal needs that affect leadership ability and style.

Here’s the twist. Characteristics associated with bossiness–ordering people around or being domineering–aren’t signs of good leadership. Yet, labeling girls who assert themselves may in fact lead to the negative behaviors we call “bossy” by suppressing cultivation of their natural leadership style. If people are raised with the expectation that they conform to certain stereotypes that don’t necessarily jive with who they really are as a person, they may develop habits and behaviors that work against their ability to persuade, inspire, or otherwise lead effectively.

According to the theory behind the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test, everyone has a natural leadership style that correlates to their personality type, as determined by preferences for Introversion versus Extraversion, Sensing versus Intuition, Thinking versus Feeling, and Judging versus Perceiving.

The research division of my company, CPP, Inc, has found that the majority of those in leadership positions worldwide exhibit preferences for Thinking and Judging (versus Feeling and Perceiving). According to Linda Kirby and Katharine D. Myers in Introduction to Type, characteristics associated with “Thinking” include “analytical”, “solve problems with logic”, “reasonable”, “fair” and “tough-minded.” Likewise, Judging types are described as organized, systematic and appreciative of decisiveness.

When Thinking/Judging types (and all other types for that matter) are allowed to develop within their own natural preferences, they’re better equipped to exhibit these characteristics in the best possible way. The concept can be compared to left-handedness versus right-handedness. If you force a left-handed person to only write with their right hand, they’ll never reach their potential when it comes to penmanship.

Likewise, when people grow up being expected to conform to a certain set of behaviors, they may never get to fully develop their “best self.” When it comes to leadership style, they may exhibit a range of under-developed and counter-effective behaviors which will tend to alienate rather than inspire, persuade, or create consensus.

Interestingly, Patrick Kerwin observed in True Type Tales that women with an MBTI preference for Thinking (versus Feeling) are more likely to be called “aggressive.” Clearly in many cases this happens because of a cultural bias toward viewing of women in terms of the opposite “Feeling” preference characteristics. When people act outside of expectations placed on them by family or surroundings, it’s often met with disapproval. In other instances, it may be that they’re expressing their personality preferences in a less-developed way, because they have not been allowed to fully explore their own natural preferences. In other words, they’re expressing their natural personality preferences, but not necessarily in the most effective way because they’ve never been able to fully explore and develop them.