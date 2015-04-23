How To Put On a Show, From Comedian, Podcast King, and TV Host Paul F. Tompkins

Paul F. Tompkins is rarely at a loss for words. The loquacious comic’s livelihood depends upon his ability to riff, recite, and retort–often while in character , and without the safety net of a script. Over the course of a long career in show business, however, he’s learned that truly entertaining requires more than just having something funny to say.

One thing people tend to notice about Tompkins is that he is a snazzy dresser. Whether on stage or conducting an interview for his show Speakeasy–or, one of his shows, rather–he is often wearing a crisp tailored suit. This rebuke to the famously lax dress code for comedians is actually just an outgrowth of Tompkins’s general attitude toward putting on a show. It’s a sense of professionalism that also shows in the sheer breadth of his output, which includes regular stand-up specials, guest turns on sitcoms, appearances on just about every podcast that exists (including his new one, Spontaneanation,) and the Daily-Show-with-puppets program, No You Shut Up. Beyond the natty threads or reliable prolificacy, though, Tompkins simply exudes an aura of stagecraft that lets viewers or listeners know they’re in good hands–something he’s honed through over 20 years as a jack-of-all-trades entertainer.

As Tompkins continues working on the just-announced Mr. Show reunion for Netflix and closes out his third season of No You Shut Up on Fusion, the comedian talks to Co.Create about some of the formative experiences that shaped his career and set him on a path toward showmanship.

After establishing himself as a stand-up, Tompkins moved from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and quickly began working with like-minded spirit Jay Johnston. The two ended up in the cast of HBO’s legendary Mr. Show with Bob and David, where they quickly had to blend into an ensemble.

“There are obviously benefits to working by yourself and there are benefits to working with other people, not the least of which is that now it’s not all on you,” Tompkins says. “So you’re giving up a little bit of autonomy but you have the excitement of building on something else that someone is saying and creating a thing together and sharing an inspiration. Bringing your true sensibility to a larger thing was very exciting to me. I enjoyed learning how to do it with Jay [Johnston], and the fact that it led to my first big job was tremendous. One of the lessons I learned on Mr. Show, though, was that I am not satisfied just by writing for other people. I like performing comedy too much to be content with writing it for someone else to say.”

An early shot at taking center stage on HBO ended up being one of the first times Tompkins innovated his approach to comedy, and set the template for a career that continues to evolve.

“I had been offered this deal to do a one-man show,” Tompkins says. “This was around the time of this huge success of Everybody Loves Raymond, which happened because Ray Romano did a stand up special that essentially served as the pilot for his sitcom. Everything was in there. It was all laid out: here’s who I am, here’s what my life is, here’s the situations I find myself in. And it worked out beautifully. So my stand-up at the time did not really lend itself to that very well. Also, if I was going to do a one-man show, I wanted to do something that wasn’t just a fake theater piece or was really just stand-up with a theme tacked onto it. I wanted to write something that was entirely original for that medium. That’s why that show is much more theatrical than just my stand-up. And I’m glad that I did it the way that I did it—even if it did not lead to a sitcom.”