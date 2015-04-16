The Kinky, Controversial History Of Calvin Klein In 3 Minutes

By 1973, his clean, simple designs had become an iconic look. And soon enough, the brand would help launch the careers of Brooke Shields (who famously had nothing between her and her Calvins), Mark Wahlberg (of the famously sagging pants), and Kate Moss (still very famous), who all starred in controversial ad campaigns. Watch the video above to learn more about the company’s scandalous past and sensual marketing, what prompted an FBI investigation, and how it bounced back to rack up $7.1 billion in sales in 2013.