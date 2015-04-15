Twitter Courts Nascar Dads, Other Newbies With Its Redesigned Homepage

Eight years and an IPO later, Twitter is apparently still a hard sell for plenty of people. Those of us in the tech, media, and entertainment worlds have been on board with the microblogging sensation for years. But what about those who have yet to send off their first tweet?

Today, Twitter launched a redesigned homepage that it hopes will reel some in of those newcomers and get them comfortable tweeting on their own. The new page, which will only display for users who are not currently logged in, breaks Twitter content down into categories like news, sports, technology, and fashion.





The layout of the page is telling. Across the top, newbie visitors will find a prominently placed search bar, likely banking on the now-reflexive familiarity of the search box interface (thanks, Google!) to send users in the direction of tweets they would want to read.

Beneath that, a tiled navigation gives some clues about the demographics and interest groups Twitter is hoping to reel in. Right across the top is high-end fashion and Nascar drivers. Beneath that, country music artists and content of the motivational and inspirational variety. From there, to-be-expected areas like news, comedy, travel, and cute animals occupy the screen. The left side of the page features drop-down navigation that lets people drill down into more specific topics.

While we all can benefit from browsing a curated, topic-based selection of tweets, the obvious end game here is increasing sign-up conversions among the millions of people who haven’t yet tried Twitter–or at least rope back in some of those who have registered but lost interest over time.

Although Twitter’s revenue is on the rise, the company has seen its user growth slow down in recent months, according to The Wall Street Journal. When Apple released iOS 8, Twitter claims it lost 4 million active users due to changes in the mobile operating system, The Wall Street Journal reports.

To keep revenue growing, Twitter is under pressure to up its user-ship again. Without a use case as obvious as Facebook’s–that is, to keep in touch with everyone you know–Twitter needs to work on its elevator pitch when it comes to everyday users who might not see an immediate need to tweet.