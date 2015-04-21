The Best Active Designs That Help People Live Healthier Lives

Ever walk into the a building and the stairwell is so dark and dingy, that you decide to take the elevator, even if you’re only going up one flight?

That’s one very basic way that building design influences our health and fitness. The emerging concept of “active design” aims to push people in the right direction by getting architects, designers, and urban planners thinking about the major role their work plays in getting people to lead healthier lives.

In New York City, the Center for Active Design–established by public health policy guru and former mayor Michael Bloomberg–is working to formalize and popularize principles that guide this kind of thinking. In its second annual excellence awards, its outside jury panel chose six exemplary “active designs” that were built or published in the last year and included at least one of four approaches: active transportation, active recreation, active building, or healthy food access.

Here’s a look at the inspiring winners below (and you can also see last year’s winners here):

City of Pontevedra, Spain

Gustavo Marshall

In 1999, this Spanish city became an early adopter of active design, setting the goal of transforming itself to support walking and cycling rather than driving. Its community-driven master plan put people and public spaces first–widening sidewalks, improving street lighting and adding 400,000 trees. Today, 81% of schoolchildren walk to school, half of them on their own. From 1996 to 2014, traffic downtown has dropped 70% and 30% in the city overall. There have been zero traffic fatalities in eleven years. The judges called it a “great precedent” for other communities.

Guthrie Green, Tulsa, Oklahoma