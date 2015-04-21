How To Rekindle Your Purpose And Passion For Work

Remember when you were graduating college and you had to face the reality of your career head on? You likely stood at a crossroads wondering which direction would ultimately lead you to a place of balance in your life. After all, a meaningful career connects passion and function, helps you pay the bills, and feel fulfilled at the same time.

Do you ever wonder if you took the wrong path in life? You’re not alone.

It’s natural to always be looking for the next career step, even if you’ve recently achieved an important milestone. Researchers refer to this as hedonic adaptation. Right when we experience some positive change in our lives–whether it’s a promotion or a new home–we enjoy an unparalleled level of bliss before we float back down to reality. We cycle through this behavior repeatedly, searching for self-worth and self-clarity.

If the process is what scares you, then you’re not as passionate about your work as you thought.

We do this because feelings of validation make us happier and healthier human beings. Recent research tests this theory, suggesting that we are genetically hardwired to seek our true passion in life. Upon discovery, we benefit both from stronger health and from a clearer mind.

We all strive to have a purpose in life, to change one small facet of humanity while we’re here. It turns out that this pursuit of happiness is what drives us forward through life, and it’s worth putting in the sweat and tears to get ever closer to our purpose.

Last month, research from Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai Roosevelt found having a high sense of purpose in life lowers a person’s risk of heart disease and stroke. Previous research from the authors linked a person’s purpose, or a sense of meaning and direction, to stronger psychological health. However, this new body of work shows that finding purpose in life reduces death from all causes by 23%, and reduces a person’s risk of heart attack and stroke by 19%.

Lesson: Take your passions seriously–it might be a matter of life or death if you choose to ignore them.