That Dennis Quaid Meltdown You Knew Was Fake Is Fake

Recently, a clip of Dennis Quaid going full Christian Bale began oozing down the Internet’s basin. TMZ, Extra, and The View all shared the clip, while Reddit and other aggregation sites were abuzz with linkage. Here’s the thing, though, very few sources reporting the meltdown seemed to be convinced of its authenticity. Quaid did not appear to be losing his shit so much as he seemed to be playing a Dennis Quaid character losing his shit. Those suspecting foul play, however, did not have to wait long to be proven right: Funny Or Die just released the punchline to the video’s set-up, and the only people melting down now are those who banked on the video being real. (Read: nobody.)

“Dennis Quaid’s On-Set Freakout: The Real Video,” alas, is not real. (Nothing is real.) It’s a real document, however, of Funny Or Die messing with the media and those giddily awash in its thrall. Rather than simply revealing that they snuck one beyond the uncanny valley—which they definitely did not—the FOD team’s video purports to explain some quirky specifics of what we saw in the meltdown. Our vantage point in the initial clip was from that of a phone-camera filming Quaid from off to the side. (With conspicuously clear resolution.) Now we see what was going on in Quaid’s field of vision that made him shout the things he did.





While simple logic likely spoiled the surprise that the clip was fake, Co.Create won’t spoil the other reveals. Watch the clip above, and we’ll see you again next hoax!