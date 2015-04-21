Do You Have The Personality To Work For Yourself?

Many people around the world work for themselves. This is true even where job opportunities abound.

Self-employment rates have been rising for decades. Some predict by 2020 more than 40% of the U.S. workforce will be self-employed–that’s more than 60 million people. Given that self-employment–much like entrepreneurship–closes the gap between supply and demand, increases in self-employment lead to higher economic prosperity over time.

Yet what is the best way to decide between traditional, full-time employment and being your own boss? A great deal of psychological research has been conducted to answer precisely this question.

Scientists have examined the genetic basis of self-employment. They have evaluated whether the biological make-up of self-employed individuals may be different from people in traditional employment. However, few salient differences have been found between both groups.

It appears differences are best understood at the psychological rather than biological level. Ample evidence shows success and satisfaction levels with self-employment are largely dependent on people’s personality. In other words, your typical character style and behavioral preferences determine both how effective and happy you will be if you enter self-employment.

A study from October 2013 showed openness to experience, a personality trait associated with creativity, aesthetic sensitivity, and liberal political attitudes, as well as greater risk tolerance and extraversion–a preference to focus on the world outside the self–all tend to propel people to self-employment. Meanwhile, higher agreeableness and risk-aversion drive people to avoid and even terminate self-employment. These broad personality differences may also explain why self-employment rates around the world are significantly lower for women than men, even after accounting for economic opportunities.

You have to be adventurous to work for yourself, but not too bold to be successful at it.

In all cultures, women are generally less open and impulsive, but more agreeable than men. The role of risk is particularly interesting because higher risk drives individuals to pursue self-employment, as well as entrepreneurial activities. Research from September 2014 shows a moderate rather than high level of risk is associated with higher success rates in self-employed people. In short, you have to be adventurous to work for yourself, but not too bold to be successful at it.