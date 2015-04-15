Cycling Canada Encourages You To Ride With A Dramatic Film Starring An Army Of Riderless Bikes

Bicycling is great. It’s terrific exercise, on a hot day the wind makes the temperature feel at least 10 degrees cooler, and going down an incline, you basically feel like you can fly. In an attempt to capture some of the appeal of riding a bike, Cycling Canada and FX studio Alter Ego teamed up for a PSA called “Hop On” to encourage people to take the step of getting on the bike and seeing what Canada’s roads/trails/BMX courses have to offer.

The spot, which runs a minute and features a veritable army of riderless bikes cruising throughout an exciting landscape, seems to suggest that all that’s missing from the adventure is for you to hop on. And it is a thrilling ad, shot like a movie in which a post-apocalyptic Canada is overtaken by sentient bicycles–and that sort of cinematic feel is something that Sebastian Bilbao, the CG Lead for Alter Ego, says was part of the goal. “Both the client and agency aimed for an epic spot and gave us lots of creative freedom to meet this challenge,” he said in a press release. “In short, it was a super fun project to work on.”





Depending on where your mind goes when you watch this sort of thing, you could well find yourself inspired to hop on a bike and join the invisible pedallers taking over the Canadian roads–or, we suppose, catch the footage around the 30-second mark of bikes colliding, crashing, and spinning out, and be reminded that cycling can be lonely and dangerous, too. Either way, though, you’re definitely imagining yourself on a bike afterward, which marks it as a job well done.