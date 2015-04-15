Today in Tabs: A Sadder And A Wiser Tab

One of my responsibilities as the funniest person in the world is to maintain the best Twitter account on the Internet. I mostly tweet jokes and, like everyone who does the same, sometimes I get negative feedback in my mentions. Especially when I tweet puns, as I did three times in the past twenty-four hours.

I’d use this space to lay out a firm defense of puns, but other people have already taken care of that for me! In fact, way back in 1929, American Speech featured Ernest Hartsock’s “In Defense of Punning” (JSTOR archive, so only check it out if you have a log-in), and twenty years later, science-fiction fanzine Wastebasket picked up the baton with “In Defense of the Pun” by Walt Willis.

But for the definitive championing of the pun, we must turn to John Pollack’s book “The Pun Also Rises,” which re-frames puns as important and revolutionary, rather than something to respond to with a groan or ugh or whatever else you want to use to pretend you’re above delightful wordplay.

Face it: you ain’t better than wit.