Get An Inside Look At Legendary Abbey Road Studios Courtesy Google

The closest most music fans have ever been to experiencing Abbey Road Studios is strolling across that iconic crosswalk and standing outside the gate. The place where The Beatles, The Hollies, Pink Floyd, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Oasis, and many more chart-topping bands plied their trade has never been open to the public. Until now. Sort of.

Google’s new, extensive interactive exhibit “Inside Abbey Road,” features 150 different 360-degree panoramic images to allow you to walk through the studios’ hallowed halls. It’s also littered with YouTube videos and archival images from Abbey Road’s history—right where it all originally happened. You can also play music nerd games on classic recording equipment, like the J37 4-track recorder used on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.





It’s a welcome addition to the search giant’s Art Project and Art Talks, and will surely just fuel our expectation for even more expansion of its repertoire of using technology to spread excitement and education in art and culture.