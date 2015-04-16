Inside Moleskine’s Plan To Sell You More Than Just Notebooks

It’s nothing more than a little black book with an elastic string. The cover is actually cardboard wrapped in soft synthetic fabric. You’d think that in 2015, in the age of smart phones, tablets, and watches, the Moleskine notebook would be extinct.

In fact, Moleskine’s paper products drive 92% of the company’s $105 million revenue, and those sales figures aren’t stagnant. Moleskine has seen sales from paper products grow at roughly three times the pace of the stationary market– at a respectable 5% a year. Used historically by the likes of Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway, it’s fetishized to this day by creatives around the world.

Nevertheless, Moleskine has been eager to position itself as more than a notebook manufacturer. As Moleskine’s CEO Arrigo Berni explains, Moleskine doesn’t just make paper products; it makes lifestyle products. “I think the mistake people make is to look at our market as the paper market, but we compete in a much bigger market,” Berni says in a phone interview. “[We’re] all of those devices and tools people can use as supports to express themselves.” Now, Moleskine just needs to persuade shareholders.

Adobe Collaboration

Humble Origins

A Parisian bookbinder produced small, signature books for a century, until the 1970s when the bookbinder closed up shop. In the mid-’90s, a Milanese office supply company resurrected the book, and thought well enough to trademark “Moleskine,” the name for the black book coined in Bruce Chatwin’s semi-fictional novel The Songlines. Back on the market, the Moleskine’s popularity surged thanks largely to the late-’90s bookstore market, in an era when we were all sipping lattes at Barnes & Noble and Borders. In 2006, the European investment firm Syntegra Capital bought a majority stake in Moleskine, investing more in its global growth before taking it public in 2013.

Diversification (And Its Problems)

In 2011, following two years of market research, Moleskine began selling tangentially related products to Moleskine books–pens and pencils, then later, bags and even tablet cases. The company has even partnered with digital-first companies like Evernote, Adobe, and Livescribe to release what Berni calls a “niche within a niche”–notebooks that could feed sketches into digital libraries.

Not that that has been enough to please shareholders. Having gone public on the Milan Stock Exchange in 2013 with a potential overvaluation, the company has faced high market expectations, and the stock has been on a downward trajectory since the initial IPO, with a dramatic 30% drop in value last year–until the last fiscal quarter results, when the stock recovered considerably thanks to 13.1% revenue gains over the previous year.

Berni has blamed stock troubles on a lasting market misunderstanding of Moleskine’s new business plan–investing in product diversification. He sees Moleskine–the ineffable European pseudo-word that his Italian accent pronounces as a three-syllable “moll-uh-skin”–as a creatively infused luxury lifestyle brand that everyday people can afford.