Absolut Uses Warhol Art To Create A Mobile Game Mystery

In 1986, Andy Warhol became the first artist to create an original work for Absolut, after the artist himself suggested the idea of doing an artwork based on the brand’s bottle.

Absolut Andy Warhol Edition

Now to celebrate the U.K. launch of the Absolut Andy Warhol limited edition bottle, the brand has created a digital piece of art of its own in the form of a storytelling iPhone app called Silverpoint. Based on Warhol’s blotted-line drawings of the same name, and developed as a collaboration between the brand, agency Somethin’ Else, and immersive-theater company Punchdrunk, the app is part mobile game, part mystery tale, and part experiential marketing.





It opens with an introduction. “On a cold spring night, a phone was found beside a single rose. The phone belonged to Chloe. Where she is now remains a mystery. What we do know is that she had been playing a game.”

Users are then challenged with a variety of casual “match three”-style games, to earn stars which will reveal more about the vanished woman named Chloe. The more you play, the further along in the story you go and as you delve deeper into the story, the app has placed iBeacons in locations all over London that will reveal secret events and performances to a select few players.





Somethin’ Else Chief Creative Officer Paul Bennun says with the brief from the brand to coincide with a new Warhol-inspired bottle, Absolut wanted to demonstrate their support for creativity instead of just shouting about it. “The idea was that back in the day, Absolut inspired Warhol, now we’re going to return the favor—build something on top of the approach and ideas of Andy Warhol,” says Bennun.

Somethin’ Else was responsible for all visual, architectural, and game design and build, while Punchdrunk created the story, text, and performance.





“The reason this works as branded content is because the entire message Absolut wanted to communicate was about art and creativity, and they were true to that,” says Bennun. “We were able to integrate Absolut’s tactical and strategic messaging into the project without any dilution of the creative ambition.”