If You Can’t Beat ‘Em: Samsung Making Screens For Apple Devices

Samsung has pulled together a 200-person team dedicated to producing screens for Apple devices, sources told Bloomberg . The move is something of a concession from the Korean tech giant, which has been losing ground to other smartphone makers in recent years.

The Samsung team began working on April 1 to provide screens for iPads and MacBooks, says Bloomberg’s source. It’s not clear whether the team is manufacturing screens for existing Apple devices or helping develop entirely new ones (or both), but the team must keep information about their Apple work within the group. Relations between Apple and Samsung have improved since they agreed last August to stop slinging lawsuits at each other. Bloomberg notes that Samsung won back a separate Apple contract for semiconductors that it had lost last year to a Taiwanese company.

As Samsung loses some of its smartphone edge (the company sold 73 million smartphones in the fourth quarter of 2014, compared with 83.3 million in the same period of 2013, Forbes reports), executives are focusing on other growth areas, particularly connected devices. Earlier this year, Samsung CEO BK Yoon announced the company is investing $100 million in the nascent Internet of Things.

[via Bloomberg]