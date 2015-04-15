“Girls” Star Jemima Kirke Tells Her Abortion Story In This Bold Reproductive Rights PSA

While discussions of reproductive rights tend to be public, and filled with drama, fear, and invective, a new PSA for the Center for Reproductive Rights’ Draw the Line campaign , brings the matter back down where it belongs–to one woman’s personal choice.





In the ad, Jemima Kirke, star of HBO’s Girls, tells the story of her abortion, frankly. The actress and mother, got pregnant back in college and at the time her life “just wasn’t conducive to raising a healthy, happy child.” She outlines how tough it was, as a struggling student, to come up with the money for the procedure, highlighting the hidden obstacles women in her situation face. She also outlines why she thinks it’s important for people, especially women, to be able to talk about the issue of reproductive rights openly and honestly. To her credit, she’s leading by example.