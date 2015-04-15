Online Privacy As Human Right? Internet Advocacy Group Pushes For New Standards

The Global Commission on Internet Governance, a digital security advocacy group, met in the Hague early this morning to hammer home a citizens-first agenda for Internet privacy, pushing nations to pledge to uphold global standards of privacy and security.

The commission’s nine-part pledge echoes what we have heard from privacy advocates for years: data privacy as a human right, curbing of surveillance (and justice when surveillance is unlawful), strengthening communication encryption, eliminating security back doors, promoting best practices for cybersecurity, and pledging mutual assistance for transborder cyber-threats.

This is exactly why 25,000 people in the European Union are trying to take Facebook to court. The EU has specific digital privacy laws to allow citizens to opt out of tracking–laws that Facebook has been disregarding. The social network has gone so far as to deploy specific cookies for tracking people who say they do not wish to be tracked. The group in Europe also claims that Facebook allowed the U.S. government access to EU citizens’ data.

The Global Commission on Internet Governance was formed in January 2014 by Canadian think tank Centre for International Governance Innovation (founded in 2001 by then-CEO of RIM Jim Balsillie) and the London-based analytical firm Chatham House.