6 Truths About Failing Better, From “Odd Couple” Star And Billion-Dollar Screenwriter Thomas Lennon

The dirty little secret about success is how fleeting it can be. Once you’ve made it, whatever that even means, you still have to keep making it. Especially in Hollywood. Working in film or TV is a Sisyphean trudge where the boulder is your work, and its ability to generate revenue is all that keeps it from rolling downhill and flattening you like a pancake. Thomas Lennon, for instance, has been crushed many times over, and even though he’s on a hit sitcom right now, that doesn’t mean he won’t be crushed again. Which is fine! If there’s one lesson several decades of show business have beaten into him, it’s how to fail without being a failure.

Thomas Lennon Photo: Robert Trachtenberg, courtesy of CBS

Lennon joined the Screen Actor’s Guild at 15, kicking off a long career in film with such inauspicious roles as “kid in a Konami commercial,” and “kid in an industrial film for Konami called Thrill of the Game.” He began to break through in the early ’90s, when the comedy troupe he co-founded at NYU ended up with a freewheeling cult hit sketch show on MTV. When Lennon and the 10 other members of that group, The State, tried to parlay their MTV viewership into a variety show on CBS, though, they faceplanted. Hard. It was the performer’s first experience with a public failure, and it set the tone for what to expect in a creative career where the only guarantee is that there are no guarantees. Luckily, by the time, Lennon and some State cohorts launched the hit show Reno 911 on Comedy Central in 2003, he and writing partner Robert Ben Garant were so inured to failing that they felt comfortable embarking on a screenwriting career–which is where failure lives. Even though they eventually scored such a seismic hit with Night at the Museum that they were able to credibly produce a book about screenwriting, the threat of getting fired or not finding an audience still lingers over every project, like a thunder cloud that has no qualms striking the same spot as many times as it takes.

As the first season of Lennon’s reboot of The Odd Couple ends on May 14th–it’s just been renewed for a second season–the actor, writer, and comedian talked to Co.Create about the inevitability of failure at even the highest levels, and how to avoid letting it crush you.

So many people involved in the process of making a movie or TV show strive to remain upbeat no matter what, which might make for a pleasant, if misleading atmosphere that shields away the reality of the situation.

“Often there are no signs that something isn’t working,” Lennon says. “This has happened to me a couple of times with pilots that we’ve done. Ben [Garant] and I did one for FX called Alabama which was about a really rundown peacekeeping spaceship. It was basically Das Boot and Reno 911 on a deep space peacekeeping ship. Then we did a pilot for NBC that was set at a Hooters in residential Las Vegas. And I have often found out about these shows we’re trying to make from reading Deadline Hollywood. You very, very seldom know what’s happened. You hear from the TV networks, ‘Oh it’s the favorite, it’s the favorite, everybody loves it, everybody loves it,’ and then literally I never hear from them again.”

Taxi, 2004

Like the mighty phoenix rising from the ashes, it’s important to look for opportunities to turn a loss now into a win later.

“Ben [Garant] and I wrote the film Taxi with Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon. We had test screenings and people loooved it. Everybody thought it was the best,” Lennon says. “Then about a week before the release date, it starts to turn. With movies you can tell when you’re not gonna open very well because they do what’s called ‘tracking’ and they basically can tell you how many people are aware of it and want to go see it. So when the movie tracking comes in, we got a phone call from the producer of that film who said, ‘Guys, you’re gonna be radioactive for a little while, so just keep your chin up.’ So that movie was an epic disaster, but because the test screenings were so good, we had signed a deal to write Taxi II, and of course, since there would be no Taxi II, they made us pick up an assignment at Fox–which ended up being the children’s book Night at the Museum. All of our biggest failures have led to our biggest successes. Reno 911 was a pilot for Fox that languished for three years, and when we finally got it picked up, it ran on Comedy Central for twice that long.”