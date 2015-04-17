4 Strategies For Introducing New Ideas At Work

Last month, Kickstarter surpassed $1 billion raised for creative projects. ABC’s Shark Tank has brought the world of venture capital into the mainstream, to the tune of $44 million invested. And New York startup Quirky is making waves by crowdsourcing product ideas and quickly creating them–taking in more than $100 million in revenue last year.

These services are wonderful ways to open new avenues for introducing innovations without going through traditional corporate channels. But what happens when you need to stay within those channels? How can you best introduce your new idea in a corporate environment that is matrixed and complex? Here are some key strategies that have helped my clients achieve new-idea liftoff in major heavyweight environments.

No matter how great you think your idea may be, you have to connect with your leadership’s vision and outcome objectives. If they need a 100-calorie product to compete and your idea would require 110 calories, you’re out of luck. Your product idea could be absolutely delicious and innovative. But if your idea doesn’t align with their priorities, you’d better figure out a way to make it so.

When you introduce a new idea, you are creating change. In his “theory of roughness,” mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot pointed out that from a distance, a coastline may look smooth. But the closer you get, the more you begin to see that it is actually jagged. Similarly, though new ideas may look smooth from far away, in reality they can be quite “jagged.”

Big ideas equal big risk. Introduce your idea with conviction, but not fervor.

So, to navigate the jagged pathway to creating change, you have to stay flexible. Like sailing against the wind, you have to keep adjusting to the winds of feedback. Every gust of wind is like a setback or a critique from leadership. But you must keep adjusting your sails and keep pressing on in the direction of your goal.

Part of the difficulty of introducing a new idea is ensuring that your audience understands just what it is you’re trying to get across. Given how much thought you’ve put into your idea, it can be frustrating when someone else isn’t getting onboard and doesn’t see the value or even understand what you mean.