Sylvester Stallone Pitches A Movie About Bread Delivery In This Action-Packed Ad

It’s been a good week for Sylvester Stallone: The first image from Creed (the seventh film in which he will play Rocky Balboa) was released, rumors that he’s having second thoughts about making an Expendables 4 suggest that perhaps he has some sense of artistic–oh, wait, here he is starring in an ad for a UK bread company, never mind.





American movie stars playing themselves in foreign ads basically constitute an advertising subgenre unto itself–whether in Europe, Asia, or elsewhere. Stallone’s spot for British bakery Warburtons hits all the marks: broad references to their most famous Hollywood roles, bizarre ass-kissing of an executive they’ve obviously never heard of before, and a little bit of movie magic. The spot stars Stallone as himself, pitching a movie idea to Jonathan Warburton of Warburtons, in which he’ll play a cross between Rocky and his Expendables character (whither John Rambo and Marion Cobretti?), fiercely determined to deliver bread to stores throughout the United Kingdom despite obstacles. As a look at how films are financed these days, we can recognize that it’s not 100% inaccurate, and when it comes to concepts for Stallone movies, it’s probably fresher than Escape Plan or Grudge Match. At the very least, we’d rather watch The Deliverers on an airplane than Expendables 4.