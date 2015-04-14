Today in Tabs: Various Small Flames

Yesterday Twitter did that thing it does sometimes, where it had a bunch of dumb arguments and then provided a perfect visual metaphor for all of them. Let’s start with what someone (he knows who he is) called The Chartbeef and The Cuff Huff :

The Chartbeef started when Vox posted a chart from a little-known Mexican food blog called 538, and the guy who runs 538 complained about it on Twitter. In a savagely disproportionate response, Ezra Klein wrote a blog post about aggregation that left thousands dead of boredom and a ruined media landscape reminiscent of the hellish no-mans’s-lands of The Great War, littered with abandoned browser tabs and readers desperate for celebrity gossip, weak Drake references, just anything to numb the pain. Media twitter made the obligatory jokes but inside we were all going “ugh,” and here I am literally aggregating the aggregations of this, so if you read Tabs to keep up with media nonsense I really hope you appreciate it today.

On to the Cuff Huff! Jean Louis Gassée, a French executive who helped Apple make garbage products everyone hated from 1981 to 1990 and whose name we are all ashamed to admit is hilarious, dropped what is, to be fair, a pretty solid burn on The Verge’s Nilay Patel about his signature spiked bracelet (which rumor has it was once licked by Dee Snider but I cannot confirm whether that’s true1). Unfortunately Nilay got really mad on Twitter instead of, for example, calmly pointing out that Gassée started the Apple Newton project (first class burn), that BeOS and Palm were both ultimately failures (business class burn), or that he appears to be named “Farty” (coach burn).

A galley is not a final book, and writers shouldn’t be judged on mistakes corrected before a book goes to print, and that’s all I’ll say. — Emily (@emilyhughes) April 13, 2015

And finally, this Jon Ronson thing, which Cat Ferguson suggested I call “Ronsoon Season,” and like UGH but fine. Meredith Haggerty tweeted a pretty shame-worthy line from a galley of Ronson’s new book about internet shaming where he compares womens’ fears of being raped to mens’ fears of losing their jobs. Ronson agreed, so he had already cut the line from the published book, and so that cleared that up and everyone was glad to have come to such a swift mutual understanding! Ha ha ha ha no, of course not. Ronson was snippy and Haggerty was like “gfy”, everyone chose a side and another dumb internet fight happened, this time over something that everyone started off agreeing on, which is that the line in question was bad. The only bright spot is that Jacqui Shine just posted this very good critique of the “false equivalencies and muddy distinctions” that litter Ronson’s analysis.

And I promised you a picture, so here, via Gothamist, if you want a picture of the present, imagine a drunk taco skateboarding into a car… forever:

And now here’s Avery, for a palate-cleansing Intern tab sorbet: