Go From Stage Frightened Zero To Guitar Hero In This Trailer For The Music Game’s Big Relaunch

Not long ago, Guitar Hero was a bonafide phenomenon. In 2011, Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock had the highest U.S. sales of any video game ever . But due to various competitive, licensing, and gamer taste issues, that same year the franchise was discontinued .

Now Activision is getting the band back together to launch Guitar Hero Live. The operative word being “Live,” as this new trailer, created through a collaboration between Activision, developer Freestyle Games, and agency 72andSunny dramatically illustrates. Ever wonder what it would be like to totally choke and freeze up in front of a stadium of screaming rock fans? Well wonder no more you wannabe Jack White, you.





Instead of cartoon rock shows of past editions, the new game puts you front and center on stage before thousands of real fans. And they’re not afraid to boo if you can’t rock those fake guitar buttons with enough skill. What could be more fun than to have the stomach-dropping, blurry vision and dry heave panic of performance anxiety right in your own living room?