5 Common Unconscious Biases That Lead To Bad Decisions

Quick decisions save time and energy, but sometimes those knee-jerk reactions lead to bad choices. That’s because biases impact our thinking every day, but few of us even know they exist, says Norma Montague , assistant professor of accounting at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“The word bias has a negative connotation, but it’s most often unintentional and a result of heuristics–mental shortcuts that allow people to make quick, efficient decisions,” she says. “Good decisions are often the result, but not always.”

Biases work well because they’re often systematic and predictable, but problems arise when individuals habitually rely on this method of decision making, excluding or ignoring additional information. Montague, whose research on the topic has been published in the Journal of Accountancy, gives the example of someone who lives in New York City: “There are a lot of one-way streets, and natives accustomed to the traffic flow are being efficient if they look only to the right for oncoming traffic,” she says. “If we were to take that New Yorker to London where streets run in the opposite direction, their mental shortcut could have a bad outcome.”

While Montague’s research focuses on bias in accounting, her findings apply to any profession. She shares five biases that unknowingly influence your thinking, and how you can avoid making a bad decision as a result:

If you rely on information that is the most readily available to make a decision, you might be missing out on facts or opinions that could make a difference, says Montague.

“Individuals have a tendency to make decisions based on whatever information is easily retrievable to them,” she says. “This can be problematic when making decisions that involve other people, as their information or perspective may differ.”

Availability bias is especially misleading when information is subjective. If you’re asked to evaluate your own performance relative to the performance of others, for example, most people will rate their own contribution to be higher, because that is the information they have most available, says Montague. Avoid this bias by routinely asking for feedback from others before making a decision.