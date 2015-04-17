What Running A Company And Racing Cars Have In Common

My two passions in life–outside of my family–are building companies and racing cars. While the former sounds a lot safer than the latter, I find many parallels between the two. What I learn while doing one helps me do the other better.

Mario Andretti is one of the greatest American racing drivers to have ever graced the auto racing circuits, and the last American to win a Formula One Grand Prix, in 1978. He also said my favorite racing quote:

If everything seems under control, you’re just not going fast enough.

Good drivers choose the right racing lines, know how to push the car to 99% of its limit without making mistakes. But great drivers consistently push the car the extra 1%, and do so consistently without going over the limit. To give you a sense of what 99% is, it means putting the car in the same spot, lap after lap, within one-half mph of the optimal speed, even at 100-plus mph.

But the quote from Andretti applies to running a fast-growing business just as much as it applies to racing. If everything at the company is under control, then you’re not moving fast enough, not taking enough risks, and not innovating as much as you should.

We all want to grow quickly, and some of us want to drive fast. Over the years, I have learned certain fundamentals that allow a CEO or a race-car driver to consistently push the outer edge.

Race-car drivers might seem like daredevils, but the best ones are obsessively focused on preparation. The car must be perfect. The driver must be in shape and focused to endure the challenges of a race. If either the car or the driver is even 5% off, the results won’t be there.

Great companies prepare every day to allow them to push the envelope. They plan; they measure; they analyze. They recruit, train, and empower great employees. When you push the envelope without a strong foundation, the wheels come off. We see examples of that every day in the business world.