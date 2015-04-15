These Urban Ants Love Junk Food As Much As We Do

Drop a cookie or ice cream cone on the sidewalk, wait a few minutes, and you’ll probably meet a few pavement ants–the unofficial street cleaning crew of the insect world . A new study suggests that the particular species of ant thrives in cities because it eats so much junk food.

“There are over 40 species of ants in Manhattan, which is a pretty big number,” says Clint Penick, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at North Carolina State University. “But most are found in parks like Central Park. There’s one species that dominates the sidewalks: The pavement ant.”

The researchers wondered what makes some ants better at urban life. Their hypothesis? Food. “It turns out nobody had been looking at what animals are eating in cities, at least in any city the size of New York,” Penick says.

Penick wandered up and down street medians on Broadway with an aspirator, a bong-like gadget that researchers use to collect ants by sucking through a tube. “Essentially, I went around New York, walking around the sidewalks on Broadway, crouching down and huffing ants off the sidewalk with this weird little device,” he says. (He says he didn’t get any strange looks).

Back at the lab, the researchers analyzed the ants’ carbon isotopes and nitrogen to figure out what they’d been eating, the same type of test that is sometimes done on human hair. The test can show types of food that are based on grasses like corn or sugar cane–so it’s good at picking up junk food.

“In standard fast food meal you have a hamburger that’s corn-fed beef, you have a soft drink that’s sweetened by corn syrup or sugar cane, and even French fries are often fried in corn oil,” says Penick. “Everything that you’re eating, fast food wise, has a signature of corn…you can actually take a hair sample from someone in Manhattan and someone in London and tell who’s living in North America because of the corn signature in their isotopes.”

Like New York humans, New York pavement ants clearly eat junk food–but the other ant species around the city don’t eat as much. The researchers think that the species may be better adapted to eating human food, and maybe also better at finding cookie crumbs and telling the rest of their colonies quickly.