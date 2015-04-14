How Your Lies Sound When You Sneak Out Of The Office For A Job Interview

We’ve all been there: We schedule a job interview and hope no one notices when we sneak out of the office. These are the hilarious results of what happens when you actually get caught. Some advice: Try not to lay the groundwork for a second interview by claiming you know when a family member might meet their demise.
Directed by:
Scott Mebus
Written by:
Scott Mebus
Michelle Markowitz
Performers:
Johnathan Fernandez
Katie Hartman
Dan Hodapp
Akilah Hughes
Michelle Markowitz
David Ross
Becky Yamamoto