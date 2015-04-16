The Best Companies For Women Who Work In Tech

Want to work at a company that consistently hires and promotes women into top positions? Don’t listen to platitudes about efforts to change workplace gender balance. Just look at the data.

Best Companies

Accenture

American Express

Apple

BNY Mellon

eBay

Goldman Sachs

Google

IBM

Rackspace Hosting

SalesForce

T. Rowe Price

USAA

For this year’s rankings of the Top Companies for Women Technologists, the Anita Borg Institute evaluated submissions from 35 companies, which employ a total of 91,000 women technologists–that is, women in technical roles.

The companies were judged on a number of factors, including representation of women at different seniority levels (entry, mid, senior, executive), representation of women in non-management technical tracks, and recruitment and promotion of women.

The winner is the banking and financial services firm BNY Mellon.

Past winners include Bank of America, Intel, and American Express. This is the first time that ABI is releasing a full list of top performers–every other year, the organization only announced the top winner.





None of the companies this year had anywhere near 50/50 gender representation; the average for all the companies which submitted data (including those that didn’t make the top list) was 21%. Overall, women make up about 23% of the technical workforce.

Why would a company subject itself to ABI’s assessment? There is the potential for glory in being one of the top performers, of course. No doubt that attracts job candidates. But ABI also gives participating companies data to help them understand where they stand compared to other companies in their industry. “We help them to identify where there are areas they should look at improving,” says Elizabeth Ames, vice president at ABI.