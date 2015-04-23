The Case For Taking Kids On Work Trips

When I first became a working mom, leaving my children behind when I had to travel for work wasn’t easy. I know it was tough on them, too. Not being there when they came home from school, ready to talk about their day, and not being there to tuck them into bed was far from ideal, but I knew there had to be a way we could make things work. I realized the most important thing for me to do was to make them understand why I travel and, for that matter, why I work.

So, about three years ago, my family and I decided to retool how we approach business trips. Since then, I’ve found a variety of ways to maintain the strong connection I share with my children without disrupting their norm, even if we can’t be together physically. I set expectations, I leave personalized notes, and I even bring my kids with me on certain trips.

These things have made all the difference in the world. Like so many other working mothers, I’ve found that creating a nurturing, stable and supportive environment is paramount for my kids, whether I’m at home or a plane ride away.

I’m a 9-to-5 career woman working as a vice president at Upromise by Sallie Mae, a college savings program. But more importantly, I’m a mom to three amazing girls, ages eight, six, and three. We live in Boston, but Sallie Mae is headquartered in Delaware, so I travel there somewhat often, typically for a few days at a time. Before we changed our routine, whenever I would get back from a trip, I’d sit down with the girls and tell them all about it. They’d ask questions and I’d do my best to answer them, but it was challenging for them to fully understand when they couldn’t conceptualize where I was, who I was with, or what I was doing.

I discussed it with my family and we decided that I would start bringing the kids on a business trip once a year. So, for the last few years, that’s what we’ve done. And it’s worked. Now, once a year, usually in the summer, my three girls come to Delaware with my mom and me to see my work life in action. During the day, Grandma will take them around town, and then we’ll meet up in the office for chunks of time so they can see how I work and meet some of my colleagues.

This has worked so well, I think, because they’re able to visualize where their mom is going when she has to leave home. They can put faces to the people I talk about, and truly feel immersed in my work life. Knowing who my boss is and who I work with on a daily basis engages them that much more. Even little things, like knowing there’s a Chili’s down the street, provide an accessible touch point for them, making it easier for us to talk about where I was and why I had to go in the first place.

Even if I’m not able to take my kids on a trip with me, I always take extra measures to make sure they feel supported at home. A very simple and effective technique we’ve developed is scheduling family time on the calendar. Whenever possible, I try to book my travel at least three weeks out. This way, we can sit down as a family once or twice a month and look at the calendar so there are no surprises. By the time my trip rolls around, my kids are as ready as they can be for me to go. The trauma of not having me around for a few days is reduced by knowing when I’ll be gone and where I’ll be.