Today in Tabs: Gawkzilla va. Buzzra

Why do I still care about Harry Potter? Why did I insist on my non-fan girlfriend watching all the movies with me last year? Why did I recently devour a 650,000-word HP fanfic? Why did I get so incensed when @Sortingbot declared me a Hufflepuff?

(Wait, scrap that last question. We know why.)

Just kidding, Hufflepuffs–you’re golden in my book, despite what Mitchell and Webb have to say about you.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final book in the series, was published shortly after I turned 19. It should’ve been an opportunity for me to grow up and leave behind such childish things. And yet, there’s still something in me that perks up if I hear someone talking about Horcruxes; there’s still a part of me that doesn’t want to make fun of the people who play “real life” Quidditch; there’s still a chunk of me that remembers the moment I realized I’d rather be Hermione than Harry like it was yesterday.

This morning, Metafilter directed me to this short, beautiful “what-if?” Aunt Petunia fanfic. I didn’t hesitate to read it, and it’s only in hindsight that I ask why I even care.

I guess that question doesn’t really matter. But I’ll keep asking it, like a good Ravenclaw.