advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Your Between-Coachella-Weekends New Music Roundup, Featuring Mumfords, Tyler The Creator, And More

Hear new music from Tyler the Creator, Mumford & Sons, Brand New, The Weeknd, and more.

Your Between-Coachella-Weekends New Music Roundup, Featuring Mumfords, Tyler The Creator, And More
By Tyler Hayes1 minute Read

We made it through Coachella’s first weekend and the closest thing to blowing up the Internet was Madonna’s unappreciated show of affection for Drake. There’s always next weekend to look forward to. Here’s this week’s new music while you wait.

advertisement
advertisement

New Music

Tyler, The Creator dropped his new album Cherry Bomb pretty much out of nowhere because that’s the thing to do now. It features sections from Kanye West and Lil Wayne and is available to stream now.

Mumford & Sons unleashed their latest non-folky track and, well, it’s great. The band was also on SNL performing the track, which can be seen here. Though the audio track video below is oddly hypnotic and fitting.

Hudson Mohawke has a new song titled “Ryderz.” Stereogum likens the song to J Dilla and I gotta say, it gives those sweet vibes.

Brand New, the indie band with a cult-like following, finally has a new song after six years. Beyond the YouTube video below you can also download the track on the band’s website–if you feel anything about it.

advertisement

Here’s The Weeknd‘s full set from Coachella which is always a treat, but also includes a new song at the 23:17 mark.

Also:

Advance Streams

  • NPR First Listen: Alabama shakesSound & Color.
  • NPR First Listen: Built To SpillUnearthed Moon.
  • iTunes is streaming Passion Pit‘s new album Kindred.
  • Stream, indie-rock, Zerbian‘s new album Darling.

Available Today

  • Dwight Yoakam – Second Hand Heart
  • The-Dream – Crown EP
  • Wombats – Glitterbug
  • Calexico – Edge Of The Sun
  • Lowland Hum – Lowland Hum
  • The Damnwells – The Damnwells
  • Villagers – Darling Arithmetic
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Tyler Hayes is a Southern California native, early technology adopter, and music enthusiast. You can reach him at tyler@liisten.com

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life