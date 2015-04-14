Your Between-Coachella-Weekends New Music Roundup, Featuring Mumfords, Tyler The Creator, And More

We made it through Coachella’s first weekend and the closest thing to blowing up the Internet was Madonna’s unappreciated show of affection for Drake. There’s always next weekend to look forward to. Here’s this week’s new music while you wait.
New Music
Tyler, The Creator dropped his new album Cherry Bomb pretty much out of nowhere because that’s the thing to do now. It features sections from Kanye West and Lil Wayne and is available to stream now.
Mumford & Sons unleashed their latest non-folky track and, well, it’s great. The band was also on SNL performing the track, which can be seen here. Though the audio track video below is oddly hypnotic and fitting.
Hudson Mohawke has a new song titled “Ryderz.” Stereogum likens the song to J Dilla and I gotta say, it gives those sweet vibes.
Brand New, the indie band with a cult-like following, finally has a new song after six years. Beyond the YouTube video below you can also download the track on the band’s website–if you feel anything about it.
Here’s The Weeknd‘s full set from Coachella which is always a treat, but also includes a new song at the 23:17 mark.
Also:
- Record Store Day is this Saturday, the 18th. Here’s a list of special vinyl albums for the event.
- Long-time indie band, Mew has a new song and video for their song, ” Water Slides.”
- Hear the new Drake song, “My Side.”
- The Killer’s lead singer, Brandon Flowers, has a second new song for his upcoming solo album.
- Did you like Sufjan Steven‘s recent album? Here’s an unreleased b-side titled “Exploding Whale.”
Advance Streams
- NPR First Listen: Alabama shakes – Sound & Color.
- NPR First Listen: Built To Spill – Unearthed Moon.
- iTunes is streaming Passion Pit‘s new album Kindred.
- Stream, indie-rock, Zerbian‘s new album Darling.
Available Today
- Dwight Yoakam – Second Hand Heart
- The-Dream – Crown EP
- Wombats – Glitterbug
- Calexico – Edge Of The Sun
- Lowland Hum – Lowland Hum
- The Damnwells – The Damnwells
- Villagers – Darling Arithmetic