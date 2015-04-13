Don’t Watch The First Trailer For “Ant-Man” If You Hate Ants, Jokes, and Explosions

Much like Iron Man, this superhero’s power comes from a special supersuit. Unlike the Avenger perennially emerging from a miasma of AC/DC guitar licks, Ant-Man’s suit makes him the size of an insect. Their ass-kicking abilities are both significant, however, and in this first true glimpse of the forthcoming origin film, we get to see them in action. More than that, though, we also get a sense of the story and the tone.





It looks as though Guardians of the Galaxy is the guiding light here. In the same way that film made clear how ridiculous it is that a hero would go by the moniker Star Lord, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man is aware of similar skepticism. (“I know, it wasn’t my idea,” he says when his adversary, Yellowjacket, reacts unfavorably to the name.) Clearly, Marvel is intent on not taking this franchise to Nolan-levels of seriousness, which explains the choice of director Peyton Redd of The Break Up and Yes Man (Edgar Wright left the project in May 2014), and co-screenwriters Adam McKay and Rudd himself. The trailer has almost as many jokes in it as it does explosions, though there are indeed far more ants than jokes.





Michael Douglas’s intimidating inventor/businessman needs master thief Paul Rudd to don his incredible shrinking power seat to steal something important. (Knowing Marvel, it’s probably a tesseract of some kind.) Edgar Wright reportedly envisioned the film as being a super-heist movie, and from this first trailer, that seems fairly accurate. Whether it will be able to steal any of Guardians of the Galaxy‘s roaring thunder as the next big superhero franchise we won’t know until Ant-Man opens on July 17.