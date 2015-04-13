Watch A Baby Grow To Adulthood In 60 Mesmerizing Seconds In This Robinsons Spot

It’s a cliché all parents and carers of children say: “They grow up so fast.” But U.K. soft drinks brand Robinsons has taken that human truth and brought it into vivid, if alarming, life.

In a new TV spot, created by BBH, a couple is seen picnicking with their newborn offspring. Within seconds the baby is bursting out of his romper suit, Incredible Hulk style, as the parents look on part-transfixed, part-horrified.

By the end of the 60-second film, which was directed by Tom Tagholm via Park Pictures, the boy has grown through an entire childhood, including the truculent teenager phase, and is an adult about to present his folks with a grandchild.





The physical transformation special effects are reminiscent of ’80s hit film An American Werewolf in London or Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and may be almost as terrifying to parents of young children. Which is the point–the campaign’s strategy is to remind parents that yes, they certainly do grow up fast and playtime is precious. The ad punctuates key moments with the family enjoying a glass of Robinsons’ squash and quenching the thirst they have worked up together.





The film is set to ’70s hit “Give Me Just a Little More Time” by Chairman of the Board with the disconcerted parents singing along. It broke on British TV at the weekend and forms the centerpiece of a campaign, entitled “They Grow Up Fast, Play Thirsty,” which includes outdoor and online executions.