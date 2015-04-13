Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Campaign Kicks Off With A Folksy Ode To “Getting Started”

The worst kept secret in American politics was made official when Hillary Clinton announced her 2016 bid for the White House with a web ad on YouTube, announced on Twitter.

Here we see a varied collection of Americans getting set to embark on their own major life changes, from starting a new business to getting married, having children to finding a new job, graduating college to retirement, with every conceivable box of the race, gender, sexual preference scale dutifully checked. It culminates with Clinton herself. “I’m getting ready for something too. I’m running for president.”

The ad launched on April 12 with an official campaign tweet.





According to a recent CBS poll, up to 81% of Democratic voters would consider voting for Clinton. Meanwhile the opposition wasted no time in launching their own anti-Clinton ads, with Rand Paul and The Republican National Committee (RNC) revealing their own confidence that Clinton will win the Democratic nomination.

Paul’s “Liberty, Not Hillary” spot says Clinton represents the worst of the Washington machine.

The RNC actually beat Clinton to the punch, launching its “Stop Hillary” campaign on Fox before Clinton’s announcement ad even hit YouTube.