Outweirding the Weird: A Look At Weird Al Yankovic’s MAD Guest-Editing Stint

Last November, Mad editor John Ficarra invited “Weird Al” Yankovic to dinner. Somewhere between the second and third courses, Ficarra floated the idea of Yankovic guest editing the magazine.

“It was all about timing,” says Ficarra. “I had to make sure Al wasn’t eating something he could readily choke on.”

As a testament to his own folie à deux, or perhaps angling for more free meals, Yanovic agreed immediately. It was onward to dessert.

“We knew his high standards could only bring ours up,” says Ficarra.

“John will do anything he can to get out of doing the work himself,” counters Yankovic.

The issue, which comes out April 21, offers a six-page spread from Weird Al’s notebook—ideas that never saw the light of day, like a Motel California Eagle’s parody. Another page is Mad artist Tom Bunk’s visit to a Weird Al concert. (See the slide show for a sneak peak.)

Yankovic also wrangled bits from his misfit celebrity pals—Seth Green, Chris Hardwick, Patton Oswalt, Emo Philips, Night at the Museum writer Thomas Lennon, and The Daily Show’s Rich Blomquist, Kristin Schaal, and John Hodgman.