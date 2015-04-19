The Rise Of The Alpha Stoners

Consider True Romance.

The Quentin Tarantino-penned movie still holds up, but a few elements have aged poorly since its debut in 1993: Aerosmith on the soundtrack; the excessive use of the “n-word”; Christian Slater. Watching the movie in 2015, the thing that seems most out of sync with our times is Brad Pitt’s blink-and-you-miss-it cameo as Floyd, Michael Rapaport’s lazy, hazy roommate who lies on the sofa all day watching TV and ripping hits off a honey bear bong. A slow, dimwitted stoner? That’s so 90s. Now we are living in the age of the Alpha Stoner, a time of almost preternaturally productive potheads smoking, vaping, and nibbling their way to the top of their respective games. One of the most visible fields to catch Alpha Stoners at work is in entertainment, where several high profile (har har) movies, shows, and web series have floated into the public consciousness on a cloud of weed smoke but have eschewed the sticky-icky hippie vibe in favor of hard laughs, serious precision, and fat bottom lines. On screens big (Seth Rogen is practically Hollywood royalty now), to medium (Weeds had an 8-season run on Showtime, and its creator now works on a little show called Orange is the New Black), to small (High Maintenance recently became Vimeo’s first original series), Alpha Stoners and the greater pot-embracing machine now drive many of our most fertile pop culture conversations.

Take High Maintenance, the Vimeo On Demand series created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair. (Update: HBO announced today that the network has picked up the series for six new episodes.) The show, which chronicles the interconnected lives of New York City imbibers through the runs of a weed delivery guy played by Sinclair, is partly inspired by the husband-and-wife producing team’s recreational pot smoking. “It really loosens us up and gets a lot of ideas going, but it can also get make it harder for us to communicate ideas clearly with one another,” Sinclair recently told Fast Company by email. “And sometimes it stalls us from getting our words on the page. But man, it really jogs some stuff loose when used correctly.” That loosening has resulted in four critically beloved seasons largely written and directed by Blichfeld and Sinclair. To maintain their energy, they stick with sativa, a more “up” strain of marijuana, which they use partly out of necessity since New York doesn’t have legal medical marijuana or the taxonomically precise weed cornucopia one finds in California, Colorado, or Washington. (According to Blichfeld, they recently visited a dispensary in Washington, which she describes with a combination of awe and envy as “the first time we’d ever been around that many strains of weed. We’re really missing out in NY!”) Weed is a muse, I guess. Here’s how Blichfeld describes their highly productive writing process: “We’ve actually come up with a solid way to use it of late: we get ourselves ready to get outdoors, and then we get stoned and get outside immediately. Then we take a long walk–like 5 or 6 miles–and just talk out a story. When we figure out all the major elements and beats, we record it on our phones. By the time we’re home again, we’re not really stoned anymore and we write everything out and go from there,” she explained. “So weed is a muse, I guess,” she continued. Researchers, meanwhile, are less certain about pot as a force for creative good. Taken together, there’s a fair amount of ambivalence in the science. A 2012 report from Reuters cited a Norwegian study that suggested that, “People who reported smoking in the past year generally reported less dedication to work than abstainers.” (This study was published in a journal called Addiction—make of that what you will.) A year earlier, the science reporter Jonah Lehrer looked at some studies when he was a writer for Wired and found some results that suggested weed’s anxiety-reducing and mood-stabilizing properties might lead some users to focus on tasks since “a few puffs seem to dramatically increase feelings of relaxation and euphoria.” (Lehrer’s career suffered a major blow when his reporting was found to be flawed and some of his quotes fabricated, so again, reader beware.)

On cable TV there’s another pot power couple, Abbi Jacobson, 31, and Ilana Glazer, 27, creators and stars of Comedy Central’s wickedly funny series Broad City, who operate essentially as hilarious weedvangelists. On the show, their characters, also named Abbi and Ilana, smoke or vape using a trendy Pax Vaporizer in the same way the Sex and the City characters sipped brightly colored cocktails. That is to say: constantly. (Ilana also advocates storing pot in “nature’s pocket,” which you can Google if you’re curious.) Off screen, Jacobson and Glazer enjoy weed, too. A New Yorker profile by Nick Paumgarten from June 2014 reported that Glazer “smokes pot every day” and that “She Instagrammed a photo of her vaporizer on her birthday, and threw a 4/20 party on April 20th.” Even their co-stars are taking the occasional hit. “I‘ll smoke and write some jokes sometimes,” Hannibal Buress, who plays Ilana’s sorta-kinda boyfriend and dentist Lincoln, told High Times earlier this month. “I’ve written some good stuff on weed.” (Buress has also appeared on High Maintenance.) Somehow everyone involved with Broad City knows that there’s a time to get high and a time to get down to work. “Everyone thinks we smoke in the writers’ room,” Jacobson told New York’s Jada Yuan last month. “It’s like, we would never be able to do anything high!” Following the success of Broad City’s second season, which took them from cult figures to the millennial queens of New York (and the inspirations for a Comedy Central app), Abbi and Ilana are working on the next season of Broad City and developing their first feature film. Turn the dial (or toggle between apps) to HBO and you’ll find Bill Maher, political satirist, atheist, and full-throated pot advocate. Maher not only hosts his own weekly series, Real Time, but also executive produces Vice, all while maintaining a robust road schedule as a standup comic. Last year, Maher taped a special episode of Real Time in Washington, D.C., which he immediately followed up with an hour-long standup set in another theater without breaking a stride. An impressive feat for any 58 year old, but even more so for someone who fills “watermelon-size balloons” of marijuana vapor to take with him when he heads out to the club, as Maher did in the presence of journalist Joe Hagan in 2012. Lest you assume Maher is a selfish Hollywood blowhard, he offered a bag to Hagan, telling him: “It won’t hurt you. It’s vapor.”

