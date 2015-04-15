How Yuri’s Night Became A Global Space Party Phenomenon

On April 12, 1961, Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space. Turns out he also inspired one helluva party.

For the last 15 years, space enthusiasts around the globe have gathered on or around April 12 for International Yuri’s Night, space-themed events featuring a mixture of education, music, cocktails, and costumes.

“We’re trying to make space cool and appeal to younger generations and non-scientists,” says Loretta Hidalgo Whitesides, who co-founded the event with her husband, Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides.

“It’s also about bridge-building, bringing humanity together in this endeavor and using resources from space responsibly,” says Whitesides, a space industry consultant and former NASA astrobiologist. “We’re trying to bring together the rival superpowers of the U.S. and Russia, science and engineering with arts and music. People need to know that just because you don’t have a math or science degree doesn’t mean you can’t be part of it. Musicians, artists, and designers love space and Star Wars as much as scientists. We just took more math in college.”

The flagship party takes place in Los Angeles—for the past three years, under the retired space shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center—alongside more than 600 events in 100 countries. The United Nations celebrates it as International Day of Human Space Flight, and Russia, as Cosmonautics Day.

This year’s celebrity guests at the L.A. fest included astronaut Mae Jemison, Curiosity engineer “Mohawk Guy” Bobak Ferdowsi, JPL astrobiologist Kevin Hand (who appeared with Whitesides in James Cameron’s 2005 documentary, Aliens of the Deep), Star Trek: Voyager’s Tim Russ, Babylon 5’s Patricia Tallman, and The X-Files’ Dean Haglund.

But other events take the form of astronaut lectures, museum tie-ins, or art sessions. “Our intention was to create a holiday like Earth Day, that could be celebrated around the world, but empower people to create their own local events,” says Whitesides.