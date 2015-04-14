How A Movie Co-branding Campaign Spawned A Brand New Color: Minion Yellow

Universal Pictures’ and Illumination Entertainment’s Minions franchise has teamed with color system Pantone to create its first new hue in three years.

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome “Minion Yellow.”





The bright custom shade—which joins Pantone’s Fashion, Home + Interiors palette later this year—ties into Universal’s July release, Minions, the prequel to its juggernaut Despicable Me franchise. Tomorrow, the companies will hold a Paris press conference to unveil a line of fashion designs and products inspired by the movie and color that will grace a Selfridges pop-up store for the film’s June U.K. premiere.

While movies tend to co-brand with other consumer products, a la Gillette razors with Disney/Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Age of Ultron, the Universal-Illumination-Pantone deal co-brands a consumer product with a business tool.

Here, the benefits are more subtle. Universal and Illumination saw an opportunity to push their brand toward industry influencers, such as designers, creators, and manufacturers. Pantone, which had been looking to add more energizing colors to its palette, hoped to gain greater awareness with consumers. The public has become increasingly aware of color’s influence on mood, productivity, and image, thanks to the rise of the DIY movement, and home decorating and fashion design shows.

Jamie Stevens

The partnership began brewing last summer, when Pharrell Williams, who helped create the music for the Despicable Me franchise (remember Happy?), broached the idea of developing a color based on the film’s whimsical, goofy yellow creatures, called Minions, which Universal is reportedly positioning as its “Mickey Mouse.” The popularity of the Despicable Me films (a third is slated for 2017), plus marketing and licensing for toys and games, have turned the Minions character into a billion-dollar franchise.

Universal then took the idea to Pantone. Jamie Stevens, Universal’s executive vice president of global retail development, partnerships, and licensing, brokered the deal.