The 3 People That Stand In The Way Of A Productive Meeting

If you’re like 46% of Americans, you’d probably rather have any other unpleasant activity in that time slot according to a survey by project management software company Clarizen. But why? Is it because meetings are a time-suck or do certain personality types on your team make them more difficult?

For many managers, it’s the latter. Here are three personality types that destroy meeting morale and a few strategies for keeping them from causing too much damage:

Who She Is: Karen is an idea killer. She likes to be the center of attention and loves to make sure you and her teammates know why any idea won’t work. It’s not that she doesn’t want the meeting to go smoothly, she just likes to play devil’s advocate…a little too much. While hearing pros and cons for any idea can be productive during a meeting, Idea Killers often focus on the cons of an idea, which may discourage other employees’ creative impulses.

How To Fix The Problem: The best way to keep Idea Killers from destroying your meetings is to institute a two-for-one rule. When an employee wants to discuss the negatives about an idea or strategy, ask them to share two positives first. This may seem basic, but it will make Idea Killers like Karen consider every angle of an idea before trying to shoot it down. Karen will have less negative things to say, and the creative ideas at your meeting will flow.

Who He Is: Every office has a Chatty Cathy. They are the employees who try to chat with other employees while you are talking or while one of your employees is presenting. They like to make side comments and jokes that can often affect your employees’ focus and destroy the agenda for your meeting. They need structure.

How To Fix The Problem: Create a detailed meeting agenda, assigning a certain amount of time to every item you have to discuss. Be sure to let your team know that everyone will have time to speak, but that you need them to stay on-topic to help get everyone out the door on time. If you already prepare a meeting agenda, try handing it out as your employees walk through the door to give Chatty Cathys less time to think about what topics might be fodder for jokes and side comments.